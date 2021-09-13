Breakline Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 21,184 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. Marvell Technology accounts for 2.5% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 116.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,624 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $156,600,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,236 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after buying an additional 2,572,268 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,325 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $61.27. The stock had a trading volume of 85,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,628,448. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.22. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of -127.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

