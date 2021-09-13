Breakline Capital LLC Sells 74,806 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Breakline Capital LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,806 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 3.0% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,581,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,223 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,811,048,000 after acquiring an additional 710,318 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 180,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,982,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,061 shares of company stock worth $3,800,083. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

