Breakline Capital LLC Sells 7,726 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Breakline Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the period. HubSpot comprises approximately 3.9% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in HubSpot by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,973,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock worth $9,507,900 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HUBS traded down $23.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $647.76. 1,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,473. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.06 and a 52-week high of $715.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of -360.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $632.66 and its 200-day moving average is $551.19.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $631.08.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

