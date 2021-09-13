Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €81.78 ($96.22).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €85.88 ($101.04) on Monday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €84.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €77.71.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

