Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €81.78 ($96.22).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €85.88 ($101.04) on Monday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €84.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €77.71.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

