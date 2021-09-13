Bridge Mutual (BMI) Price Reaches $0.48 on Exchanges

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $31.07 million and approximately $542,140.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00076816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00124657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.47 or 0.00173329 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,270.24 or 0.99993024 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.96 or 0.07178531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.10 or 0.00892582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

