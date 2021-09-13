BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 153,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $50.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

