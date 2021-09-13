Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Lifted by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,838 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 3.7% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,165,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,731,000 after acquiring an additional 315,101 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 16,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.94. 201,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,541,435. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $139.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

