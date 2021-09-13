British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,400 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been assigned a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.89% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,130 ($40.89) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).
BATS stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,658.50 ($34.73). 215,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,594. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,722.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,741.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of £61.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
