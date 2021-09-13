British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,400 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been assigned a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,130 ($40.89) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).

BATS stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,658.50 ($34.73). 215,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,594. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,722.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,741.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of £61.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85.

In other news, insider Karen Guerra purchased 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,705 ($35.34) per share, for a total transaction of £68,220.10 ($89,130.00).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

