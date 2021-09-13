BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 10,525 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after purchasing an additional 137,644 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,550,000 after purchasing an additional 68,026 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,894,000 after purchasing an additional 61,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,393,000 after purchasing an additional 659,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average is $86.05. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

