BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 11,326 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRE opened at $132.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.28. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

