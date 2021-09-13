BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 14,479 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pinterest by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193,041 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Pinterest by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503,966 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,671,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,687,000 after acquiring an additional 397,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $676,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $3,015,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 954,728 shares of company stock worth $67,721,381. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

NYSE:PINS opened at $54.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 258.29 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.04.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.