BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 2,062 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DexCom by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.41, for a total value of $320,155.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,541 shares of company stock valued at $19,699,907. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $549.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.64, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $492.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.98. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $559.75.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

