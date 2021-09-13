BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 42,889 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,889 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

