BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $186.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.19 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

