BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 3,801 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Workday by 23.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Workday by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Workday by 56.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,631,000 after acquiring an additional 88,011 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Workday by 16.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDAY. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.36.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $267.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.84. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,486.20 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.81 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,350 shares of company stock valued at $106,408,372. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

