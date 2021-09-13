BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 5,704 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Bank of Marin increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,801,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,767,000 after purchasing an additional 87,850 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 222.2% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 333,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,899,000 after purchasing an additional 230,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $146.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.33 and a 200 day moving average of $150.45. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

