BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 5,847 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $135.64 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 127.96 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

