BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 6,190 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,666,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in The Allstate by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $131.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.67 and its 200 day moving average is $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

