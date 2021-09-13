BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $103.75 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

