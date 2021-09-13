BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 228.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. lifted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $59.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,366 shares of company stock worth $3,005,920 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

