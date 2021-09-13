BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 50.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,024,000 after purchasing an additional 516,571 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after purchasing an additional 388,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 19.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,426,000 after purchasing an additional 203,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $332.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.24. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total transaction of $98,093.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,057,481.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 347,230 shares of company stock valued at $108,939,023. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

