BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 136,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $7,842,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

Shares of TRV opened at $156.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.48.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

