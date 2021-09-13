BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,071,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,460,000 after purchasing an additional 256,170 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,747,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,553,000 after purchasing an additional 122,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $592.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.18.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total transaction of $3,002,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,177.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

