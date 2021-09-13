BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7.84 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

Shares of VEEV opened at $302.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 119.69, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.33 and its 200-day moving average is $291.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,006 shares of company stock worth $5,717,330. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

