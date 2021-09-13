BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,458,000 after acquiring an additional 58,670 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,479,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,400,000 after acquiring an additional 937,602 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

MTCH stock opened at $164.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.27. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.61 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

