BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 11,591 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $70.49 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

