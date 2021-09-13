BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 120,800 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 157.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,800 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 1,031.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 518.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

Shares of LI stock opened at $30.19 on Monday. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of -188.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.