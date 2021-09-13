BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 4,365 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $60,543,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $114,546,000 after acquiring an additional 30,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 135,252 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,525,000 after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $151.08 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.89 and its 200 day moving average is $154.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 368.29%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

