BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 845 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,786.60.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,901.03 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,940.99. The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 92.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,807.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,562.73.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.