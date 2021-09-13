BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 51.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,017,000 after purchasing an additional 128,531 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $3,751,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,909,029. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLR stock opened at $155.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

