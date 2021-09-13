BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,513 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,104 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,472,000 after purchasing an additional 234,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $32,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.55.

PPG Industries stock opened at $153.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.95 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

