BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 34,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $127.90 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $137.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.47.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

