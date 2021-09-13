BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,117,000 after buying an additional 119,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after buying an additional 725,763 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,948,000 after buying an additional 117,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,312,000 after buying an additional 77,366 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

PSX opened at $66.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.54. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

