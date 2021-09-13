BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 125,000 Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.60% of NeoGames worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter worth about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in NeoGames by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NGMS shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $37.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. NeoGames S.A. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a market cap of $831.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.90.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

