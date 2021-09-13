Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $910,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 29.5% during the second quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 347,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 79,206 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 76,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,947,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $460,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

