Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Broadcom stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $496.92. 21,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,111. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.48 and a fifty-two week high of $507.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $203.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $483.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.46.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

