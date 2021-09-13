Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by South State Corp

South State Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 670,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $319,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 23,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,335,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $497.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,111. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $343.48 and a twelve month high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $204.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.46.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.