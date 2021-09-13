Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.7% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $498.15 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.48 and a fifty-two week high of $507.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $483.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

