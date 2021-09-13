Brokerages Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.33. CNX Resources reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.40 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNX. BMO Capital Markets lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. CNX Resources has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,664,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,971,000 after acquiring an additional 253,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,848,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,079,000 after acquiring an additional 242,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,518,000 after acquiring an additional 58,077 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.