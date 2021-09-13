Brokerages Anticipate electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will report sales of $1.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $1.65 million. electroCore posted sales of $1.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year sales of $5.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.54 million to $5.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.41 million, with estimates ranging from $10.31 million to $10.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for electroCore.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 79.02% and a negative net margin of 425.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ECOR shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price target for the company.

ECOR opened at $0.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.27. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trevor J. Moody acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 373,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the second quarter worth about $5,950,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in electroCore during the second quarter worth approximately $5,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in electroCore by 36.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 616,800 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in electroCore by 26.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in electroCore during the second quarter worth approximately $714,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on electroCore (ECOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.