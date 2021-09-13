Brokerages Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Announce -$0.89 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.02). Exact Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 147.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $3.97 on Monday, reaching $99.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average of $116.48. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

