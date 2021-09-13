Brokerages Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report $32.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $34.41 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $34.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $127.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.32 billion to $132.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $151.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $134.53 billion to $168.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

NYSE F opened at $12.68 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

