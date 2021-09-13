Brokerages Anticipate Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to announce sales of $14.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.70 million and the lowest is $13.76 million. Genasys posted sales of $13.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $46.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.72 million to $46.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $58.82 million, with estimates ranging from $54.03 million to $63.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 5.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of GNSS opened at $5.30 on Monday. Genasys has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $191.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Genasys by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Genasys in the 1st quarter worth about $1,397,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genasys by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 861,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 172,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

