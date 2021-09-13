Brokerages Anticipate Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.11). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.98 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of GNOG stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $27.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

