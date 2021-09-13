Brokerages Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will post $314.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $306.60 million and the highest is $320.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $252.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $324.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $160.63 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $124.90 and a one year high of $181.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.78 and a 200-day moving average of $165.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 227.93%.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 17,454.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

