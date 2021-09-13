Brokerages Anticipate MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.93 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will announce $66.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.30 million and the highest is $72.52 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $266.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.15 million to $278.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $397.59 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $470.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $34.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.05 and a beta of 4.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MP. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in MP Materials by 182.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at $2,409,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 18.4% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at $7,765,000. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda boosted its position in MP Materials by 66.7% during the second quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

