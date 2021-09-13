Brokerages Anticipate NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Will Post Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to post earnings per share of $2.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. NRG Energy reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 129.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $6.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $8.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

NRG traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $44.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,705. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.06. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31,170 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in NRG Energy by 200.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $1,477,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 93,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

