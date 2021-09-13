Brokerages Anticipate Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.05). Oceaneering International reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 342,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 167,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $12.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 3.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

