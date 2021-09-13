Brokerages Anticipate Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Brokerages predict that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will report ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pluristem Therapeutics.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

NASDAQ:PSTI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.93. 186,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,601. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.