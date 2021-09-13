Brokerages Anticipate Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will announce $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.04. Prologis reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

NYSE PLD opened at $133.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $139.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

